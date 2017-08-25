The city and the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) will meet to explore the possibility of the board taking over parking operations in the core.

City council voted Thursday night to start negotiations with the DOMB, which represents downtown businesses, but that doesn't ensure there will be a transfer of parking authority.

DOMB manager Lisa Thomson-Roop noted it's early in the process and that the motion passed by council does not bind the board -- it can still back out if the membership rejects the idea.

However, she is confident the board can manage downtown parking, should that happen.

"The board does have the capacity," she said. "It consists of business owners that are successful in downtown Orillia."

The move stems from a business plan the DOMB presented to the city, at the request of the city, in December 2015. In it, the board included taking over parking operations as a possibility. It would allow the DOMB to have a say on parking matters -- something it doesn't currently have in an official capacity.

Mayor Steve Clarke expressed his support for downtown business owners being more involved.

"Those in the BIA that are close to the issue know the issue," he said.

Take Coun. Ralph Cipolla, for instance, who runs a business on the main street. Parking, he said, is the No. 1 issue raised by his customers. He wants the DOMB to undertake consultation before its annual general meeting in late September, but Thomson-Roop expects feedback from members will be gathered at that meeting.

Negotiations between the DOMB and the city will include discussion on enforcement and funding, among other matters.

