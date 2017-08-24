Swimmers raise $20K

Close to 40 enthusiastic swimmers helped raise nearly $20,000 last weekend for the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka.

On Saturday morning, swimmers hit the water at Fern Resort to raise money for the not-for-profit centre with participants either completing a one-kilometre look in front of the resort of a four-kilometre straight swim across Lake Couchiching.

"The annual Sun City Swim now in its 26th year is the largest fundraising event for the centre," executive director Tracey Carter said in a release.

A second child advocacy centre opens next month in Barrie. It's designed to improve access to families in the South Simcoe region.

"The centre welcomes all donations toward the set up and ongoing operations of both locations in Simcoe/Muskoka. As a not-for-profit organization, financial support from the community is vital to our operation today and in future."

The swimming event brought participants from all over Ontario including Peterborough and Toronto, and as far away as British Columbia, New York and Bermuda. It also attracted a mix of both youth and adults of all ages ranging from 11 to 69.

Long-time swim supporter Wil Wegman proved to be the highest fundraiser, bringing in pledges totalling $1,695.

Full event results are posted at cacsimcoemuskoka.ca.