Pre-season starts Saturday

The Subaru of Orillia Terriers will host their lone home exhibition game of the pre-season Saturday. The Terriers will welcome the Penetang Kings to Rotary Place for a 5:15 p.m. contest that is the first of a home-and-home series with their Provincial Jr. C League rival. The two teams will clash again Tuesday night in Penetang.

It will be local fans' first opportunity to see newly signed players such as Orillia's Ben Schryer and Tyler Thomas, two players new coach/general manager Keith Penna hopes will add energy, size and offence to the Orillia lineup.

The Terriers will also compete in the annual pre-season tournament hosted by the Alliston Hornets next weekend before opening the regular season Sept. 15 when Schomberg visits Rotary Place for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Admission to Saturday's exhibition game against Penetang is $5.