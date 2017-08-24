Orillia Rib Fest heats up this weekend

Vegetarians beware: Tudhope Park will be home over the weekend to this year's Orillia Rib Fest.

The three-day salute to all things barbecue kicks off Friday at 4 p.m.

Besides being able to purchase ribs and related foodstuffs at the free event that's part of the Northern Heat Rib Series, attendees can check out other food and beverage offerings, vendors, a kids play zone and hear some live music.

One of those acts is Girl Pow-R. Calling itself the freshest all-girl pop-rock group, the band hits the main stage at 11 a.m. Saturday for a 90-minute set featuring original music intermixed with cover songs.

"Consisting of talented young girls ages 10-15, Girl Pow-R has a unique mission to inspire young people and to support social causes with their music and positive messages," the group said in a release.

This year's overall offering will also feature a craft beer market with companies like Flying Monkeys, Barnstormer Brewing, Iconic Brewing, Highlander Brewing and Naughty Otter pouring suds.

The event runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.