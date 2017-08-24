New Montessori school opens its doors

Offering key building blocks, a new Orillia school hopes to brighten the lives of area youngsters.

Keystone Montessori School's director/administrator/principal Leanne Ragazzon said staff and students are excited to begin a new chapter when the school officially opens next month in the basement of St. David's Anglican-Lutheran Church on James Street.

Keystone takes over from Bright Horizons Montessori School, a Ramara Township-based operation that closed this year following the retirement of founders Carole and Wayne Boshier after 29 years.

"We've taken everything from her (Carole Boshier)," Ragazzon said. "We have 38 of the 42 kids she had plus some new ones. We're following all the same policies and teaching methods."

Montessori education is designed to help children reach their full potential in all areas of life, according to the Canadian Council of Montessori Administrators.

"It is a student-centred approach that encourages creativity and curiosity and leads children to ask questions, explore, investigate and think for themselves as they acquire skills," the site noted. "A Montessori environment focuses more on a student's learning than on a teacher's teaching. Specially trained Montessori teachers guide, coach and facilitate each child's learning through continuous observation and assessment."

Keystone has two pre-school (Casa) teachers as well as three elementary school teachers, who all possess Ontario teaching certificates and Ragazzon is very confident the new school will prosper like the one it's replacing.

"We have a waiting list of 28 kids," she said. "It's going to work 1,000%."

