Letter: Nothing is free

I have been hearing a lot about the new naloxone kits, which are available for free in pharmacies and local care centres.

Nothing is free. It costs the government between $7 and $10 to make a single kit for take-home use. Where does the government get this money? Our tax dollars. Call me crazy, but I think our tax dollars could be better spent.

I see people daily having to pay out of pocket for cancer treatments, diabetic supplies, EpiPens — all needed to live — yet we are giving away naloxone kits for free.

I have also heard “$10 is not a lot to save a life and I am happy to pay it.” Well, then pay it. These kits should only be available free to first responders, doctors, ambulance and fire staff and police. Let’s face it: No one goes into a pharmacy to get a naloxone kit because someone is in need right at that moment. It is for just in case. And, yes, I understand that EpiPens are similar. The big difference is being allergic to something is natural, where using an illegal narcotic is a choice. Someone could be accidentally exposed, you say? True, but they are most likely to be a first responder, who should have the kit.

The same goes for the methadone program. It costs the government (taxpayers) about $6,000 a year to have someone in the program. If you work the program properly and really want to get help, it should take 18 months. Yet some are on it for years and will never get off. Some are still using illegal drugs while in the program. Obviously, there is a need to re-evaluate the whole system.

When most of the taxpayers work several jobs to make ends meet and still can’t afford to go to the dentist, eye doctor, or become ill, there is a serious problem. No one’s life is interchangeable for another’s. The big difference is some people actually value the lives they were gifted with.

Heather Fraser

Orillia