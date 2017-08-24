How much sugar is in that?

You may not be aware a lot of the foods we eat have sugar in them. Most breads, tomato sauces, and canned soups have sugar. Then there's added versus no-added sugar. Fruits have naturally occurring sugars in them, mostly fructose; milk has lactose. Actually, there are lots of different sugars, some of which you may have never heard of.

Sugars are a classification of carbohydrates that have certain chemical properties. Their names end in -ose, so when you read the ingredients in a food label, you'll know that maltose, dextrose and glucose are all sugars. One exception to this is starches and other polysaccharides. Starch is a long chain of repeating sugar units, unlike the -ose counterparts, which are molecules with either one or two sugar units.

Sugars are metabolized in the body to release energy. (Note stevia is not classified as a sugar -- although it is sweet, and sucralose has two chlorine atoms in its structure that prevent it from being metabolized.) There is a lot of controversy in the media on whether added sugar is worse than naturally occurring sugar, or whether some types of sugar have a larger impact on our body once we digest them. Several studies have shown, for example, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) or glucose-fructose (as it is labelled in Canada) is far more detrimental than regular sugar. The caveat is, of course, that in such studies the proportion of sugar fed to the subjects was much larger than the average consumption of people. So, the jury is still out on whether HFCS is worse than cane or beet sugar.

How about honey? Or maple syrup? Are these a better option? It depends. If you're concerned about the amount of processed food you consume, then yes, there is less processing in honey and maple syrup. And you may get some micronutrients compared to table sugar. But honey is still more than 80% sugar and maple is more than 66%. And these are the same sugars that, if consumed in excess, have the same negative effects on the body as regular sugar.

There is no recommended maximum daily sugar intake in Canada. The World Health Organization, however, recommends "adults and children reduce their daily intake of free sugars to less than 10% of their total energy intake. A further reduction to below 5% or roughly 25 grams (six teaspoons) per day would provide additional health benefits. Free sugars refer to monosaccharides (such as glucose, fructose) and disaccharides (such as sucrose or table sugar) added to foods and drinks by the manufacturer, cook or consumer, and sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates."

So, should you reach for the non-added-sugar product rather than the counterpart? Again, it depends. First of all, there is no standardized labelling in Canada for added versus no-added sugar products. Second, to the untrained consumer, no-added sugar doesn't have much of a meaning, and it could just be a marketing scheme. For example, pure orange juice has no added sugar. Yet, one cup of juice has about 20 grams of naturally occurring sugars, whether it is from concentrate, not from concentrate, or freshly squeezed. A cup of Coca-Cola, on the other hand, has just under 30 grams of added sugar, and a cup of sports drink has about 15 grams, also added. What should you drink? The right answer is water. But if you must choose one of the sugary options, know that juice has more sugar in it than Gatorade. And all these values are just for one cup (about eight fluid ounces or 240 millilitres), an amount that is usually doubled in "single serve" packages.

The important lesson here is not that we should choose between added or no-added; it's that we need to become trained consumers. The information is in the package right at our fingertips, and we need to become proficient at using it in order to make decisions. The ingredient list is a good starting point, but as we mentioned before, there are various types of sugars and we really can't tell how much is there just from the list. The nutrition facts table, on the other hand, gives us all the information we need. The problem, however, is the values are per serving, and the size of the serving is not standardized.

Cereals are an excellent way of illustrating the problem. The table next to the photo lists five common cereals along with the size of the serving, its weight and the amount of sugar per serving. At a glance, it's hard to see which cereal has the lowest amount of sugar. In fact, we first have to decide if we are going to calculate the grams of sugar in cereal by weight or by volume. This is because some cereals are heavier/lighter (more/less dense) than others: A smaller volume of Harvest Crunch weighs more than a larger volume of cheerios. This is why standardization is practically impossible. For easy comparison, serving sizes should be a mass quantity (for solid foods), but what people tend to have at home is a set of measuring cups and spoons, not balances. Hence measuring by volume is more common. And this is how we run into the problem of weight versus volume.

As you can see, the issue is not trivial, but the more you train yourself to read nutrition labels and pay attention to serving sizes (by both volume and weight), the more proficient you'll become at making decisions that are in the best interest of your health.

Drs. Thamara Laredo and Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University in Orillia and they have wide and varied research interests. Science in the Making is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.