Final policing decision coming

MIDLAND - Midland's mayor is now leaning towards voting to disband the municipal force and go with the OPP.

With council slated to make its final decision on the often-contentious matter Sept. 6, Gord McKay said Thursday he's now strongly considering the latter option as the best way to save money while protecting the community.

"At this point, the argument's been quite forcefully made for the OPP," he said. "It looks like the better decision for the Town of Midland."

McKay's revelation after previously stating he hadn't yet decided follows two public meetings Wednesday designed to allow local residents to learn more about the two options and the costing formula as well as ask questions and provide comments.

"I think it went very well," McKay said of Wednesday's meetings that each drew about 100 local residents.

"Staff spoke to all the costing; it was quite a data dump that was done. This was not a light analysis."

Some attending Wednesday's meetings expressed concern about whether an OPP force would provide the same quick response time Midland residents now expect from the municipal force while a school administrator wondered what kind of community policing program the OPP would bring to the table compared to the Midland force's strong presence.

"I worked with the OPP and the level that they were able to provide was quite different," Bayview Public School principal Jeff Bell said, pointing out he has also worked as a school administrator in Tiny and Oro-Medonte townships, which are both served by the OPP.

But Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment commander Insp. Andrew Ferguson said the provincial force would offer a very similar level of service as the current municipal force since manpower would be adequately boosted should Midland opt for the OPP.

Earlier, town CAO John Skorobohacz outlined the findings of the work of an independent consultant that indicated the OPP would provide a significantly cheaper policing option over a period of 10 years.

"This report is strictly a review for cost effectiveness," Skorobohacz said, referring to the report that indicates moving to the OPP could save the town an estimated $7.8 million over the next decade.

"It does not contain commentary on the quality of the current Midland Police Services. At a minimum, the report acknowledges there is an ability to provide effective policing in a more efficient manner."

But the nearly $8-million figure led Midland Police Chief Mike Osborne to earlier voice his concerns over the numbers dealing with items such as exit costs and potentially having to build a new detachment.

Osborne has been with the local force since 1991 and told those attending Wednesday's meetings that many other officers also have long records of serving the community.

"We do have an intimate relationship with our community," he said. "We do have a great relationship with our community and our only role is assisting the people of Midland and occasionally assisting our neighbours as they assist us."

Deputy Mayor Mike Ross said he still hasn't made a final decision and has spoken to mayors and deputy mayors of communities that have moved to the OPP like Essa and Ramara as well as those that have rebuffed the provincial force such as Bradford West Gwillimbury.

"It's a tough decision," Ross said, noting the local force has more than 100 years of proudly serving the community.

"There's a lot of emotion. I will base it (my decision) on what's best for Midland. I have 100% confidence that our CAO and CFO would not lead us wrong. If there's an opportunity to save money, I'm always for it."

Both McKay and Ross rejected the idea of holding a referendum or plebiscite on either the policing issue or council's earlier decision to sell off the town's public utility.

"I take the stance that you elected me to make those decisions," Ross said. "You're electing me and eight other councillors; and right or wrong, we do the best we can. I would never make a decision that would ever hinder or hurt Midland."

andrewphilips@live.ca