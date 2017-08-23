The rewards of writing

It is with a heavy heart that I step away from my regular column with the Packet & Times. I recently accepted a job that will require my undivided attention, making weekly submissions impossible. However, I plan to continue submitting articles on occasion, any chance I get.

Before concluding my regular column, I wanted to write one that completes the series. I thought there would be no better way to do this than to shed some light on the writing process, as well as talk about what this experience has meant to me.

A few years ago, before I started writing, I had pictured the writing process as a solitary act. An individual, in a room, at a desk, writing. I have found this depiction doesn't tell the whole story. To start, it's far from an individual effort. I have been fortunate as a writer to have incredible supports. My parents, siblings, grandmother, extended family, friends and members of the Orillia community have all been involved in the writing process in some way -- reviewing ideas, making suggestions, offering words of encouragement, or even pointing me down a topic "rabbit hole" I never imagined myself pursuing. I couldn't have done it without their help and, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you.

The writing process is not a solitary act, nor is it sedentary. Writing locations varied depending on week and topic. I remember writing one column in the Library of Parliament, only to complete the next week's in a busy pub. The interviews I sometimes conducted followed the same unpredictable pattern. Some were formal, with individuals and locales that called for reverence. However, in contrast, I conducted one interview by phone while lying on the floor of my sister's unfurnished apartment during a move. To put it simply, writing can be a colourful and lively experience. I found it to be most authentic when it was unpredictable.

The publishing process outside of Orillia was also unpredictable. There were weeks when I was lucky enough to be published in other newspapers across the country, including some of Canada's national publications. However, there were also weeks when those same newspapers would not publish my work despite the great amount of effort I invested in it.

The entire endeavour could have been disheartening, if not for the Packet & Times editing team, especially Nathan Taylor. I always said, come hell or high water, Taylor would run the article I had spent so much time on. This gave me great confidence as a writer and encouraged me to pursue unique stories, knowing my column would see the light of day. To the Packet & Times and Taylor, I also want to say a big thank you.

Of all of these experiences as a writer, there is one that best exemplifies what this column has meant to me. In early February this past year, I had recently started writing regularly. As I had frequented parliamentary committees in the past, I thought it would be worthwhile to sit in on one of these committees with the intention of getting a column idea. I had always found parliamentary committees to be intimidating. Committee rules were complicated, and it was rarely a collegial atmosphere. It was enough to make one feel uncomfortable. However, when I entered the committee room on that February day, I did something I hadn't before. At the front, I saw a row of chairs usually set aside for the press gallery. However, on that day, they were available. I walked right up to that row and sat down as the meeting started. In that moment, I realized I wasn't just another member of the public who felt out of place. Rather, I was there as writer for the newspaper I had grown up reading, sitting as a writer for my hometown.

Until next time, thanks so much for reading.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He has a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.