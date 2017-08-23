Police seek man who recorded swimmers

Midland Police are looking for a man seen committing an indecent act while watching others swim Monday evening.

The man, who is described as six feet tall with a medium build, was seen videotaping swimmers and masturbating on the Rotary Trail near the shipping piers where swimmers frequent.

A passerby scared off the suspect, who is thought to be in his 20s. The man also had a short beard and was wearing a black tank-top. He also had a black cellphone and left the area on a black BMX-style bike.

Police would like to speak to the witness who scared the man off, as well as anyone else who might have information about the incident. They are asked to contact police at 705-526-2201 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.