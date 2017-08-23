Play leaves you hungry for more

A small piece of advice for those going to see the Orillia Opera House's last summer play, Weekend Comedy: Don't go hungry.

About a half-hour in, after we meet the two couples in the story (one set in their 50s trying something new together -- a vacation -- and the other in their 20s celebrating the anniversary of their first weekend together in that very cottage), you are going to smell something that will either remind you didn't have breakfast that day, or that a bacon double cheeseburger would be nice right about then.

It's not your imagination. That whiff of something good is real and that is beer they are drinking, not apple juice. This illustrates something about this year's season of plays -- the sets are more elaborate and props are more abundant than those of the previous two seasons, and as far as my limited attention has discerned, everything on set is useful to the play.

That kind of attention to detail also translates to the plays chosen, all well-written comedies this year (so your mood should be elevated once it's over), the direction, the casting, and the competency of the whole team.

The play started slowly, like watching something that is not quite polished. I think the actors didn't have their rhythm together, with it being only the third public performance, but they found it once all were on stage.

The older male character, Frank, reminded me of Fred Flintstone because he read every situation wrong and had to be beaten over the head by everyone else just to see the obvious. Knowing Sam Bobrick, the playwright, also wrote for a number of television shows, including The Flintstones, probably led me down that garden path.

Weekend Comedy ends Sept. 1. Get tickets by calling 705-326-8011.

At the Orillia Community Church (OCC), the New Sunshine Festival is doing The Night the Lights Went Out on Broadway. For the one hour all the theatre lights on Broadway were turned off the day Ethel Merman died, we get the life story and tunes behind the bombastic icon.

The play begins with her last breaths, followed by her reanimation, only momentarily startling the nurse and doctor, who then join in the shenanigans.

The script is formula; tell a well-known, or uncovered, bit of trivia related to a song, sing the song, move on. There are a few surprises, like Merman really hated her husband of the moment, Ernest Borgnine, and some of the songs you thought others made famous were from her plays. It's interesting: Of the dozen hit songs she sang, only one, I Get a Kick Out of You, is in this play, yet you will recognize all 16 as musical standards from her plays.

Typically, I sit near the back of the room at the OCC, and I frequently have trouble distinguishing dialogue and, occasionally, words in songs. Now there are some who will say I never listen to anything, but the issue is not universal to every show I see at the OCC. In this case, with the Merman character, because over the top in everything is the persona of Merman, most everything is distinguishable. However, the other two characters' lines got lost in the acoustics of the room many times.

The Night the Lights Went Out on Broadway closes Saturday. You can get tickets by calling 705-242-8011, or at newsunshinefestival.com. The New Sunshine Festival is back Sept. 26 with The Wild Blue Yonder.

Another busy weekend

Last weekend's Downtown Orillia Classic Car Show was great until about 2:30 p.m., when it rained. The exodus of cars owned by people who are afraid rain will damage their prize possession is funny when you think about it. They drove them in the rain and likely got them dirtier with the spray from the road, which would include bits of sandy grit.

Thanks to everyone who stopped by to see me play with the CADRE percussion ensemble. It was a blast and I didn't drop my sticks.

Saturday night, no one was home. There were 600 people at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre for the Teen Town reunion; the opera house was near sell-out for George Canyon (almost 700 people) and the Geneva Event Centre was at capacity of 200 for Hells Bells. I didn't get to Rama for the powwow, but I understand there were about 10,000 in attendance Saturday.

The warm-up event to all that was Friday night with the Old Dance Hall Players improv show at the Geneva. More than 100 were on hand and the actors were back on Sunday for the Max and Janet-Lynne Durnford Glad You're Still Here fundraiser. Liz Anderson sang exquisitely, with Ron Hill, John Lebarr and Dave Hewitt backing her up. A total of $2,600 was raised for the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation. This was all prompted by a kidney transplant and donation. Are you on the registry to donate your unneeded organs when the time comes? Maybe not, as the system in Ontario changed, so go to beadonor.ca now. I'll wait. OK, on with the column.

Sunday afternoon's weekend closer with Brian O'Kane and the Joe Huron Trio at Era 67 as a warm-up gig for the Orillia Jazz Festival was simply awesome. There's been a steady stream of great musicians at these monthly gigs, indicating to me the fall festival will be outstanding.

This Saturday, the streets are closed again for Starry Night. Once upon a time, 13 years ago, I could list the venues and many of the artists exhibiting. Not so anymore. There are 34 venues and several times that in artist representation, so I won't get into details, except to point out one gallery -- Charles Pachter's Moose Factory of Orillia -- falls off the map in the brochure. Don't overlook it, because I'm sure he'll want to also show you the newly landscaped garden he created this summer.

One of the features of the event often overlooked is music. Liz Anderson, Jeremiah Hill, Steph Dunn, Ad Lib and Bongo Banjo will perform.

As usual, the winner of the Streets Alive project (Maple Masterpieces this year) will be announced at 8:45 p.m., and when you buy a piece of art, you are entered into a draw to win your money back, up to $500.

You can't get a ticket for the Farm to Table Dinner -- it's sold out -- but the participating downtown restaurants in this open-air event also have bricks-and-mortar facilities you can eat at before hitting the streets.

And, end the night with the Paul James Band at the Geneva. I was at his last gig there and he puts on a great show.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's shorts