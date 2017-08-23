Confined together on a fishing boat for eight hours a day is not everyone's idea of a good time. And when the water roils, when you are being pelted by rain and buffeted by winds, when the fish prove elusive, it can be a recipe for disaster.

Orillia anglers Brian Gardy and Brent Cotton have seen it all. Together. And while their relationship has not always been smooth sailing, they liken their partnership to a good marriage that has plenty of ups and plenty of downs. But there have been a lot more ups lately as the angling duo -- for the second straight year -- has earned the Competitive Sport Fishing League (CSFL) Team of the Year award.

"Not many teams have been together for 15 years like us and not many have won this award two times in a row," said Gardy, 48. "I know one thing: When you're on the water eight hours a day or 16 hours over a two-day tournament, you better like each other. We're fortunate that we like and respect each other."

The partnership began in bizarre fashion. Each day, as he drove to work, Cotton ogled a bass boat he saw parked in a Barrie Road lot. One day, when he saw someone doing work on the boat, he decided to stop and check it out.

"I drove by it every day and I just decided to pop in and see what this guy was all about," Cotton recalled with a chuckle.

He met Gardy, struck up a conversation about fishing and, in a matter of minutes, the two strangers found common ground and became fast friends.

"We hit it off right away," said Gardy. "A few weeks after that, we did our first tournament together in Parry Sound and finished third."

Amazingly, Cotton had never fished in a tournament prior to that. While he had enjoyed recreational fishing since he was a boy, it wasn't until he befriended Gardy that he felt the lure of professional fishing.

"I love it," said the 41-year-old Georgian College professor.

He also loves fishing with Gardy -- especially now. He said one of the keys to their success is they stopped fishing together for a couple of years.

"We came back to the relationship with a renewed sense of commitment," he said. To be successful, "it takes two people who have the same values, characteristics and drive. We've learned to value how unique this is -- not many teams have been together this long."

To win the Team of the Year award, the duo had to accumulate the most points in four specified CSFL tournaments. Points are awarded based on the team's placing in each of those derbies. It came down to the very last fish at the last tournament.

As the clock ticked on the end of the tournament on Gloucester Pool, Gardy and Cotton had managed to reel in just 10 pounds of fish. So, Gardy decided to go to one of his favourite spots for a last-ditch attempt to earn the title.

"With four minutes left, I hooked a fish and we were able to cull our smallest fish and ended up winning," said Gardy, who owns a logistics company and also acts as a fish guide during the summer. "On the Saturday of that tournament, we travelled almost 70 miles and ended up in four-foot waves. It can be gruelling, so mental toughness is really important."

While they are ecstatic about defending their team title, they are also happy about the practical result of the win: The Team of the Year receives free entry in all four of those CSFL events next year.

"That's huge," said Gardy. "Every time we put the boat in the water, we want to come first, but we're also trying to accumulate points. We will definitely go for a three-peat next year."

Both accomplished anglers credit their families for inspiring them to fish and for accommodating their passion. Both concede they spend much of their time each summer away from home -- practice fishing prior to events, researching, analyzing data, competing and working on new techniques.

"Every second week, there's a different technique and we try them all," Gardy said, noting Cotton is an expert on keeping records on what works and what doesn't work. "We're not getting any younger. There are a lot of kids coming along that are phenomenal anglers, so we've had to step up our game "¦ It's been a good run and we hope to keep it going."

They said they wouldn't be able to pursue their dreams without support from local sponsors such as Orillia's Kelsey's, Creecher Design, Napoleon, Mark Vandenbrink of Century 21 BJ Roth Realty, in addition to AM Roofing Solutions, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Ultra Tungsten, Aluma Systems and Rockey's Tackle.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67