New staff member joins St. Paul's

St. Paul's Centre in Orillia has announced Anna Proctor as its new communications co-ordinator.

In this part-time role, Proctor will be responsible for the e-newsletter, social media, press releases and making sure the community and St. Paul's are linked, engaged and in the know.

Proctor comes to this position with more than 10 years' experience and connections in the arts, communications and volunteer world. She is excited to be joining the St. Paul's family and looks forward to strengthening the connections between St. Paul's and Orillia and area.

"I am very familiar with St. Paul's through my positions in arts administration over the years," said Proctor. "I look forward to making sure Orillia and area knows what a fantastic resource they have in St. Paul's."

She will work in the office at St. Paul's for 12 hours a week, and can be reached through phone and email there.