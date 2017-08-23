LETTER: Change makers

On Aug. 9, my wife and I dropped off a very large load at Atherley Coin Laundry to have it cleaned using their wash-and-fold service. Returning home and unpacking the wash, we found a bag with over $150 in coins -- the money we planned to use to do the wash ourselves but had inadvertently left in one of the bags we dropped off.

What a surprise and relief to find people who not only do a superb job, but whose honesty goes beyond expectation. Thank you very much! It's businesses like yours that make a community proud.

B. Tanney

Brock Township