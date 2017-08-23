Sports Lacrosse

Lady Kings crown their best

SUBMITTED Orillia Lady Kings athletes were feted during the lacrosse program's awards banquet recently.

The Orillia Lady Kings lacrosse program held its year-end awards banquet recently at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Award winners are as follows:

Under 11

Alison Rolston, Outstanding Defensive Player

Brooke-Lynn May, Heart and Hustle

Ryley Black, Heart and Hustle

Under 13

Riley Marwick, Most Valuable Player

Brooke Sonnenberg, Most Improved Player

Emma Marwick, Heart and Hustle

Under 15

Avery Paek, Most Improved Player

Rachelle Shaver, Heart and Hustle

Kaya Maracle, Coaches Award for Leadership

Kassidy Morris, Most Valuable Player

Emma Taylor, Most Valuable Player

Under 19

Kyra Meredith, Coaches Award

Mikayla Kunkel, Outstanding Defensive Player

Leslie Kerr, Most Valuable Player

Camille Vibert, Most Valuable Player

Jordan Kummer, Heart and Hustle

Amy Curran, Most Improved Player

Emilee Thompson, Outstanding Defensive Player

Kennady Blunt, Outstanding Defensive Player

Other awards

Shannon O'Connor, Joanne Stanga Award

Quintin Hoch-Bullen, President's Award

Terry Bullen, John Mayo Volunteer Award



