Lady Kings crown their best
SUBMITTED Orillia Lady Kings athletes were feted during the lacrosse program's awards banquet recently.
The Orillia Lady Kings lacrosse program held its year-end awards banquet recently at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Award winners are as follows:
Under 11
Alison Rolston, Outstanding Defensive Player
Brooke-Lynn May, Heart and Hustle
Ryley Black, Heart and Hustle
Under 13
Riley Marwick, Most Valuable Player
Brooke Sonnenberg, Most Improved Player
Emma Marwick, Heart and Hustle
Under 15
Avery Paek, Most Improved Player
Rachelle Shaver, Heart and Hustle
Kaya Maracle, Coaches Award for Leadership
Kassidy Morris, Most Valuable Player
Emma Taylor, Most Valuable Player
Under 19
Kyra Meredith, Coaches Award
Mikayla Kunkel, Outstanding Defensive Player
Leslie Kerr, Most Valuable Player
Camille Vibert, Most Valuable Player
Jordan Kummer, Heart and Hustle
Amy Curran, Most Improved Player
Emilee Thompson, Outstanding Defensive Player
Kennady Blunt, Outstanding Defensive Player
Other awards
Shannon O'Connor, Joanne Stanga Award
Quintin Hoch-Bullen, President's Award
Terry Bullen, John Mayo Volunteer Award