Hospital foundation feeling the love

Orillians and noted philanthropists Bill and Sue Swinimer have announced a family donation of $50,000 toward equipment and technology at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

"Orillia has a well-earned reputation for generosity, and the Swinimers are an outstanding example of this in our community," said Nicole Kraftscik, development officer (major gifts) with the OSMH Foundation. "Their support will further enhance our ability to provide high-quality care to patients throughout north Simcoe-Muskoka."

In recognition of the donation, the hospital unit providing nuclear medicine will now be known as the Bill and Sue Swinimer Family Nuclear Medicine Suite.

"Everyone in the Orillia community is touched by this hospital," said the Swinimers. "Supporting the OSMH Foundation is a cause close to our hearts as we understand first-hand the importance of having quality care close to home."

The pledge brings the Swinimer family's total lifetime giving to OSMH to more than $250,000.

Orillia Hyundai is also revving up some major support for hospital.

The business has made a pledge of $30,000 to support equipment and technology over the next five years.

"We are so thankful to Orillia Hyundai as well as Sam and his family for making this commitment to equipment and technology at OSMH," said Kraftscik. "This pledge is an excellent example of a local business acting as a community champion for our hospital."

Orillia Hyundai has been a strong supporter of OSMH for many years as the entertainment sponsor for the OSMH Foundation's annual Hospital Classic. The pledge funds will be dispersed on an annual basis to the OSMH Foundation following the sale of Orillia Hyundai's charity car.

"What could be more important than supporting the health care of our local community?" said Sam Scavuzzo, general manager of Orillia Hyundai. "After taking a tour of the hospital, I know this pledge will be put to good use by maintaining and updating vital equipment and technology needed for patient care."

The hospital needs to replace nine anesthetic gas machines at a cost of $70,000 each, as well as a urology fluoroscopy table at $470,000. Both new pieces of equipment will mean better surgical outcomes for patients at OSMH. To help secure these pieces of equipment, contact the foundation at 705-325-6464 or found@osmh.on.ca.