Guilty pleas in attempted murder

Two area men have pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

John Davey, 19, pleaded guilty in Orillia court Wednesday to attempting to murder another area man in Oro-Medonte Township on Christmas Eve 2016.

Davey, of Stayner, returns to Barrie court Oct. 17 for sentencing by Justice Simon Armstrong.

During the same appearance, his 18-year-old co-accused, Taylor Jacksch, will be sentenced on the same charge after he pleaded guilty before Armstrong July 12.

While a pre-sentence report was ordered for Jacksch, of no fixed address, it's not clear whether lawyers or the judge made a similar request for Davey.

Both men, who are currently in custody, also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder -- an additional count that will likely be dealt with during their sentencing hearing.

The charges stem from an incident in the early morning of Dec. 24 when an injured man was found on a trail near Woodland Heights Drive, near Oro-Medonte's border with Orillia. Paramedics took the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.