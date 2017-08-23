City councillors blushed and gushed this week as they decided the fate of adult-themed stores in Orillia.

After two motions were defeated Monday at council committee, a third one was passed following an option set out by staff in its report.

The option councillors decided to go with is to levy an annual licensing fee of $750 on an adult store in the city, as well following other requirements set out in what could become a bylaw if approved by the city's solicitor and, subsequently, council.

The potential bylaw would include allowing only two such stores anywhere in the city, prohibiting the business from operating within 90 metres of a place of worship, child daycare centre or school, and prohibiting entry of those younger than 18.

Since there is already one adult-themed store in the downtown core, according to the new bylaw, any other ventures would have to seek space in other areas of the city zoned for retail, said Shawn Crawford, manager of legislative services.

Some councillors pointed out the current business downtown has served as a good example by following the rules laid out by the city.

"I visited the store," Coun. Pat Hehn said of YAP. "I wanted to know what it was about and what it was we were discussing. I have to give the owner full marks for being discrete. There are curtains on the doors, the toys are at the back and the lingerie is in the front. The windows are darkened."

The need for a bylaw is to provide some regulation for other such businesses that might want to open downtown, she added.

"We have a store owner who is following the rules," said Hehn. "What happens if we get a store owner who refuses to follow the rules?"

Even though most city politicians agreed with allowing adult-themed stores in the city, some were concerned about having more stores opening in areas near the downtown core.

"It takes it away from Mississaga Street for people with kids walking by and asking questions," Coun. Ralph Cipolla. "The peripheral areas don't necessarily have youth walking by, and you have to take a car to drive to it."

Staff was asked to report to council once the city's solicitor has reviewed the matter.

Council will vote Thursday on whether to approve the decision made at committee.

