Cops mum on stabbing

Police remain tight-lipped about a stabbing downtown that occurred over the weekend.

Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill said police aren't releasing the name of the 51-year-old woman charged in the incident, other than to say she's a casual acquaintance of the man who was stabbed shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday outside a Peter Street South residence.

The woman is charged with assault with a weapon in connection with the incident that saw the man taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for further treatment, with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the accused has been released on a promise to appear in Orillia court Sept. 26, officers from the Orillia Crime Unit and local OPP detachment are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.