Beach posting lifted

After nearly two weeks being posted, swimming is again safe at Couchiching Beach Park.

The City of Orillia received notice Wednesday from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit the swimming advisory at Couchiching Beach had has been lifted. The beach was posted Aug. 11 due to a higher-than-normal bacteria count.

The lifting means all three swimming locations in Orillia are now open for swimming. The other two are Moose Beach and Portage Bay.