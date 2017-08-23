Art stars ready to shine

This year's Starry Night Studio and Gallery Tour happens Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. in downtown Orillia.

Thirty-five venues are on the annual self-guided walking tour that includes artist studios, gallery spaces, shops and restaurants. More than 150 artists' work will be on display. The tour includes venues that exhibit and sell work by local artists throughout the year. This is the evening to discover the amazing and varied art scene that thrives in downtown Orillia.

The Orillia Arts District on Peter Street South and Mississaga Street from West to Front streets will be closed to traffic for public safety and on-street displays by venues.

This year's outside musical entertainment will be provided by Steph Dunn, Liz Hurtubise-Anderson, Jeremiah Hill and Mike Bennett (Bongo Banjo).

Opening remarks will be made at 7:15 p.m. and the Streets Alive Maple Masterpieces outdoor art project winners will be announced at 8:45 p.m., both at the corner of Peter and Mississaga streets.

There is the opportunity again this year for a chance to win back up to $500 toward the price of art purchased during the tour, thanks to the sponsorship of Marci Csumrik, of RE/MAX Orillia.

Brochures including this year's map are available at participating venues or at orilliastarrynight.weebly.com.

For more information, call Linda at 705-325-7205.