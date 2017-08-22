Until next time, Orillia

For more than five years, I have been writing about our community and the pieces that come together to make it something more than simply a place. There has never been a shortage of activities, community events, festivals, productions, programs or seasonal traditions to serve as a column topic, but this will be my last column for now.

An opportunity to return to school for a master’s program came up, and it is something I am excited to do. That excitement, however, does not take away from the fact it was a tough decision. It was a tough decision for the same reason this column has been such a pleasure to write: The Orillia area is a highly engaged community.

If community engagement is a measure of the local opportunities available, and those who come to participate, our score is likely in the top percentile. We have a collection of long-standing events like the Mariposa Folk Festival, Orillia Winter Carnival and the regular events put on by the Downtown Orillia Management Board that quickly find their way onto annual calendars. There are mainstay organizations like The Sharing Place Food Bank, the Orillia Public Library and the Orillia Youth Centre that consistently organize and co-ordinate regular events to improve the quality of life for people in our city.

These events and organizations also represent the significance of volunteerism in our community. Outside of the regular events and backbone organizations, we have one-time events that stay in our memory and create almost weekly opportunities to get involved.

Another critical piece of our community landscape is the consistent and generous measures of local businesses. Whether it is the donation of resources or full sponsorship, the business community in Orillia has an unwavering commitment to making good happen. Think of a memorable community event or social activity, even from this summer so far, and chances are there was at least one community partner essential to its success.

With an above-average number of well-run, community-driven organizations and an array of supportive business sponsors, a lot of good can happen, but the reason it truly works is, of course, participation.

By volunteering at or even just attending an event — seizing these opportunities — individuals determine the success of community. Whether the participation is thousands of people or 20, this validates what is often months of work. It means there is an audience to discuss, to play, to listen or to simply have fun. If you are one to always participate, you’ll know there are personal benefits to your volunteering, attending or doing.

Through encouraging ourselves and others to get up and “do,” we see health benefits, improved social connections and a greater appreciation for the community of which we are a part.

The program I am taking will put me in a new community for three or four days a week. Here is the challenge I am issuing to myself, and I encourage you to share in it: Don’t wait; create a voice for yourself in areas that interest you, form genuine connections with others, and be empowered through the deep significance of action.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. He can be reached at rossmcinty@gmail.com.