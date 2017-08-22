‘Pav’ days relived at Teen Town reunion

Orillia residents had a blast from the past on the weekend.

More than 500 gathered Saturday at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, where the Teen Town reunion dance brought everyone onto the dance floor.

“Oh, the Pav,” Mary Girard said, reminiscing about dance nights at The Pavalon at Couchiching Beach Park. “It was a great Friday or Saturday evening. We had choices of what we were going to do with friends; you could go watch a movie at the Geneva Theatre or you could go bowling or just to the Shang (main-street restaurant) to hang out, or Teen Town. And, inevitably, it was Teen Town.”

The Orillia resident recalled it as a safe place to hang out.

“You knew you would see people you knew,” said Girard. “You knew people wouldn’t get rough or tough. You knew there was enough observation around, if things got bad, there would be help.”

It was about having innocent summer fun, but there was a bit of mischievous behaviour, naturally. Campers would sneak out of camp to attend the Pav, or friends would break curfew and climb out of windows to get to the popular gathering.

The Pav the best option in town, said Gary Parks.

“You worked during the day and then you get off and you’d run to the Pav and spend your Friday or Saturday night dancing,” said the Orillia man. “You always met friends and made new friends in summertime.”

Those were some of the best days for most of those attending Saturday’s reunion, as dancing also gave them a chance to listen to music that was quickly becoming popular.

“Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis — that’s the music that was our teenage years,” said Bill Phelps, of Creemore. “It was a good place to be and a great facility for summertime.”

The music is what was passed on to Erin Morano by her mother, who attended the Pav and tells her daughter it was a groovy hangout for teens in the 1950s to 1970s.

“I was born and raised on this music,” said Morano, who returned to her hometown from Costa Rica to attend the reunion. “And I love it. When you’re having a bad day, you just turn it on and you feel good. That’s why I came here tonight with my mom.”

It wasn’t just the teens of yesteryear who recalled good times at the Pav. Robbie Lane and the Disciples, who played decades ago at Teen Town, wouldn’t have missed the chance to return.

“When they asked me, I said, without hesitation, ‘I’m there,’” Lane said as he took a break from playing for the eager crowd, many of whom came up to shake his hand and thank him for the performance.

“We played at other places, too, but we always came to the Pav,” he said, adding it was great to see old friends and play the music from Teen Town days. “It was the best venue around here.”

The success of Saturday’s event was a bit of a surprise, said Janet Maconachie, a member of the organizing committee.

“We didn’t know how it might go, but everything has worked out and turned out beautifully,” said Maconachie, who was still admitting stragglers into the party around 10 p.m. “Ticket sales went well. A lot of people came at the very end, which was expected, but it was nerve racking not knowing if they would. There are so many events going on around Orillia, but I feel very fortunate that we could fill this place (Saturday).”

All proceeds from the event go to the Orillia Youth Centre.