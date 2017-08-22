New coach and general manager Keith Penna is beginning to put his stamp on the Subaru of Orillia Terriers. The local Jr. C squad signed a pair of players last week, adding size and youth to a team that is looking to rebound from back-to-back disappointing seasons.

The Terriers inked Orillia’s Ben Schryer and Barrie’s Tyler Thomas — two forwards who should inject some speed and toughness into the team’s offence.

Schryer, who played minor midget last year for the North Central Predators AAA team, will be the Terriers’ designated 16-year-old prospect. Each team is allowed to sign one 16-year-old; the remainder of the roster must be players aged 17 to 21.

“I watched Ben play last year quite a bit and he’s a big kid, he loves to own the puck, he has great imagination and a great shot,” said Penna, who is ecstatic to have the six-foot forward on his team. “He’s only 16, so he has lots to learn, but the nice thing about Ben is he wants to learn.”

Schryer admitted it will be a steep learning curve making the transition from AAA hockey to Jr. C hockey.

“It’s a big jump, for sure — it’s a lot faster hockey than I’m used to and I will be playing against much older players,” said the Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School student. “I feel like junior hockey is a lot tougher, more rough … but I like that. It doesn’t bother me.”

Even though he will be a rookie on a team with many veterans, Schryer has high hopes for his inaugural season with the Terriers.

“It’s a developing year for me, right? But I still want to contribute, score some goals … I feel like it’s going to be a great year. (Penna) really wants the best for the team,” he said.

Penna said Schryer impressed him at training camp.

“He worked really hard and I just thought it was best for this team: He’s a local kid from a local program … I’m excited for him. He has to learn my systems, how to play in neutral ice, the importance of playing as a team. My goal with him, as with all my players, is to try to help them get to the next level.”

That is certainly the case with Tyler Thomas. The 17-year-old, 6’1”, rugged forward played midget (C level) hockey last year in Fenelon Falls. Penna invited him to a summer hockey camp he hosted and was “blown away” by the hard-working forward.

“He has all the tools,” Penna said. “He’s fast, tough and he has three gears. He’s going to bring back some of those sparks Orillia had back in the day. The kids who saw him at training camp were impressed. You can tell he hasn’t really been schooled in systems, so it will be good for us to put our Orillia stamp on him. He’s a real gem.”

The two new players join a Terriers team that will have many familiar faces returning, including both of last year’s goalies: starter Andrew North and back-up Brendan Dale. The team’s top two point producers, captain Jake Shaw and Marty Lawlor, will also return along with veteran blueliners Konnor Blimke and Matt Vince. Ryan Jones, Jarod Bourne, Ben Garrett and Corey Miller will also be back.

But there are several positions still open as the team prepares for the 2017-18 regular season, which starts in mid-September. Penna is looking to improve on last year’s 15-27-0 record that saw the team finish sixth in the eight-team league.

“I’m happy with where we’re at at this point,” said Penna, who oversaw his first training camp with the team last week. “I can see there is lots of work to be done on transition and footwork and for them to understand what I’m trying to do with my systems. It’s a learning process for all of us. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Terriers, who fought to a 5-5 draw with Midland on the weekend, will host an exhibition game Saturday, when they battle Penetang in a 5:15 p.m. contest at Rotary Place.

Terrier tales

Volunteers are needed to help out on game days, said Penna. Various roles are available.

The team is also offering a season’s-pass deal. While admission for each of the team’s 21 home games will be about $10, a season’s pass can be purchased — until Sept. 15 — for $100, and that includes admission for 21 games.

“In the good old days, this rink was full, and that makes you feel good for the kids ... It’s like the whole community comes together to put the best team on the ice. We need support to do that again,” said Penna.

For information about season’s passes or to volunteer, visit juniorcterriers.com.

