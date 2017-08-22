Letter: Waste not

Re Bottoming out, letter to the editor, Aug. 17

Toni Smith laments not being able to continue using plastic bags for yard waste because paper bags bottom out when wet. The solution is quite simple.

Purchase a few garbage receptacles and affix the free yard waste and compost labels available from the landfill site to the lid. It will be more cost effective than purchasing paper bags every season, they don’t bottom out and you can add kitchen green box waste instead of purchasing the compostable bags that are often used to line the green bin. Mulch the leaves and leave some on your lawn as it is beneficial. No paper bags and no plastic bags equal big savings.

Just saying.

Rick Wilson

Orillia