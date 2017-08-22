Letter: Look at the big picture

Re Don’t sell, letter to the editor, July 18

I agree with R. Stinson’s excellent letter in the Packet & Times with respect to the proposed sale of Orillia Power Distribution to Hydro One. I also agree with Frank Kehoe, Maurice McMillan and the many others who believe that selling Orillia’s distribution rights is unacceptable and outrageous.

In my opinion, a few people should not be allowed to make such major decisions on behalf of the 34,200 residents of the City of Orillia.

I hope that the councillors who seem to think that they made such a great decision will look at the bigger picture and decide not to sell this valuable asset and lose control over the distribution rates. I see that Hydro One has already published their proposed rate increases for the next few years.

M. Campbell

Orillia