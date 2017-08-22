Former car dealership building coming down to make way for condo development
Out with the old and in with the new. Demolition began this week on Matchedash Street South, where construction of Matchedash Lofts will begin in late September, to be completed by the end of next year. The mixed-use condo building will include 76 residential units, as well as retail and office space. (MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES)
