Councillors want to make banks set up downtown

The city’s main downtown entity wants Orillia to change its zoning to ensure any future financial institutions set up shop downtown.

City councillors discussed the request from the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) to change the city’s official plan and amend zoning following the recent announcements RBC and the Bank of Montreal will be pulling up stakes and moving from the downtown core.

Ian Sugden, the city’s development services director, said a zoning change would be similar to what Collingwood has already done to ensure new financial institution branches are located downtown.

“Comparing it with Orillia, changing our zoning bylaw would have no impact on preventing branches from closing; it only would restrict where new ones can be located,” he said. “Other branches located downtown can still close and consolidate business with a branch outside downtown.”

Councillors, who received the staff report as information, seemed divided on the issue, with Coun. Tim Lauer saying it’s likely too late since “the horse has left the barn.”

And while Coun. Rob Kloostra noted because the departing branches are in prime locations, this could present other business opportunities down the road, Coun. Ralph Cipolla said he favours changing the bylaw as it would help the downtown, which he described as the community’s heart and cultural centre.

“Grandfathering outside of our community is fine, but I’d like to see some representation in downtown,” he said. “We have seniors and people with disabilities who would have to take a bus or cab to go to the west end.”

Coun. Pat Hehn said the city could write to the banks and ask them whether they could install automatic teller machines that would allow customers to make both deposits and withdrawals.

“We can’t change what’s happened, but we can make it less of a problem,” she said. “That may eliminate some of the problems for seniors who may not be able to get out into the outlying areas.”

Coun. Ted Emond said he’s never keen to see a municipality place restrictions such as trying to dictate where businesses can operate.

“There are a heck of a lot of people who bank at the banks downtown, and if it is important to them to stay banking downtown, they should move their business to the institutions that stay downtown,” Emond said. “And then maybe the banks will take notice.”

andrewphilips@live.ca