Weather puts a damper on Kids of Steel

Dark clouds swirled and rain came down in wind-blown sheets just as the annual Kids of Steel was set to begin Saturday afternoon at Couchiching Beach Park. It was not ideal weather for an event aimed at encouraging kids to participate in a triathlon.

On top of that, high bacteria counts in Lake Couchiching meant organizers had to cancel the swim portion of the run-bike-swim event. "The triathlon became a duathlon because of the beach closure," said Adele LeMaire, who organizes the annual event with Jeff Vibert. "It was very disappointing for the swimmers."

So instead of a short swim, athletes competed in a run on the beach before heading to the transition zone to grab their bikes for the cycling portion of the event. Once they finished riding, they capped the competition with another run; the distances of each discipline depended on the participants' age.

Those who braved the elements had fun and all who participated received a medal. But the weather, coupled with the cancellation of the swim, conspired to keep many kids at home. About 175 athletes aged four to 15 competed in the Kids of Steel -- about 100 fewer than expected.

While LeMaire was disappointed at the turnout, she was thankful for the 25 volunteers who lent a hand. And she hopes the dip in participation is just a one-year blip because she believes in the power of participation. "I love to see the kids having fun and leading an active lifestyle all the way to adulthood."

