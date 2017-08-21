Veterans mark 75th anniversary of Dieppe

It took 71 years for Second World War veteran Alfred "Bud" Weeks to be able to even look at the battlefield in France where the 22-year-old laid for what seemed like an eternity as the Germans shot at him.

With both his tank driver and co-driver dead, he knew he had no choice but to wait out the onslaught from enemy forces.

"A good friend of mine bailed out of his tank and was machine gunned to death," recalled the 95-year-old Second World War veteran, a radio operator in the Headquarter Squadron 4th Canadian Armoured Brigade, who was at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital cenotaph Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Dieppe.

Even though he hadn't been part of the particular event, there was enough death and loss to go around during his four years in the war in the early '40s.

Taken as a prisoner of war for one week, Weeks recalled being marched continuously day and night for three straight days.

"One mean German had a habit of striking me with the rifle butt, anywhere on my body," he said, adding, "I just don't know how I survived the war. There was no getting away from it."

It's definitely not something Weeks would like any young person to face.

He returned from the war, seemingly unhurt, but the mental scars were obvious as he suffered from nightmares, migraines and headaches long after his return to Canada.

Being welcomed back proudly by community members helped him establish a career in the skilled trades.

Mentioning the gaps in the system that failed to support the veterans in their fight against post-traumatic stress, Weeks acknowledged things have changed.

"I think they've got a hell of a lot better chance than we did," he said, talking about veterans from more modern wars. "It's still the army and it's still a war, but things have changed in the system."

Despite advancements in the system, the veteran said he is a supporter of peace over war.

"Don't advocate any rough stuff," said Weeks, referring to the rise of nationalist sentiment south of the border. "And don't send over young boys to war."

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog