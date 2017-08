The Orillia OPP has made an arrest in a serious assault incident that happened Sunday.

On Aug. 20 at about 9 p.m., the OPP, Orillia Fire and County of Simcoe Emergency Services responded to a stabbing outside a residence on Peter Street South. The male victim found outside the residence was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.