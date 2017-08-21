Public help requested

The Orillia OPP are looking for the public's help in identifying a mischief suspect.

On Aug. 16, the police responded to a complaint by a local business about a word "JESP" that had been spray painted on the building on West Street South. After investigation, the OPP have located the same word at other locations throughout the city, such as businesses on Front Street South and some city property. A photo of the suspect was taken from security cameras in the area.

Police are looking for public's help in identifying the suspect. Those with information can call the OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.