LETTER: For the greater good

As chair of AWARE Simcoe, I am disappointed that several recent letters to you by Mr. Doyle and Mr. McKee paint our organization in such negative terms.

The references to AWARE and political interference and Burl's Creek have no basis in fact.

AWARE tries to follow its mandate to monitor and support, as the Simcoe County motto states, "for the greater good." We lobbied successfully to have the Nottawasaga River put back on the National Waterways protected list, tried to help the good people of Beeton when they tried to stop a developer from clear-cutting parts of the Beeton Woods and illegally removing endangered butternut trees. Seeing the flood devastation in this town earlier this summer, it is sad that our justice system decided to side with the developer and county in this issue.

AWARE has supported the citizens of Midhurst in their effort to save valuable agricultural land and the unsanctioned biosphere protected Minesing Wetlands from the negative impact of development sprawl.

We also provided our support to save Strawberry Island from development.

We are providing ongoing support for Tiny and Adjala-Tosorontio townships in their efforts to prevent their water supplies being polluted by aggregate extraction, a major health issue for these two areas.

One of our current efforts is the support we are giving to the Green Belt Coalition in their effort to get Simcoe County included in the Green Belt to protect the county's invaluable water and agriculture assets.

These are some of the many endeavours we at AWARE have undertaken to make Simcoe County the best place it can be for our citizens now and in the future.

As I said at the beginning, it saddens me when some see fit to paint what AWARE is doing in a such negative terms.

Please visit our website for updates: aware-simcoe.ca.

Don Morgan

Chair, AWARE Simcoe