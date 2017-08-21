Crowds come out for Orillia Classic Car Show

Orillia's downtown was packed Saturday, for the annual Classic Car Show.

Hundreds of vehicles lined portions of Mississaga Street and Peter Street, as thousands took in the sights and sounds associated with the vintage autos.

As the golden age of the North American automobile gets further and further away, car shows such as Orillia's become more and more diverse. Cruiser shows are no longer dominated by shiny Bel Airs or powerful Mustangs. A wide-range of vehicles have their merits as classic cars.

Peterborough's Randy Ward was showing a 1970 Chevelle Concours Estate Wagon. Recently, more of the grand boats of the highway, the trademark of 1960s/1970s summer vacation, station wagons, have been showing up refurbished at classic car shows.

The practicality appealed to Ward.

“I've got a few old cars and I saw this and liked the idea of having a wagon, putting a few more lawn chairs and coolers in it,” he said. “Plus, if you want to go for a tour somewhere, it's a nine passenger.... Kids love it in the back. Facing the other way, they can wave at everybody.”

A round trip between Peterborough and Orillia is about 250 km. That's nearly as many as Orillia's Dave Simpson has put on his 2015 Dodge Viper, the second Viper he's owned.

The way the Viper harkens back to the heyday of muscle cars is why Simpson has had two.

“It's one of the modern day muscle cars; people don't make modern day muscle cars,” he said. “There's not of bells and whistles on them. You better know how to drive a car with a lot of power.”

There were only 32 2015 Vipers made for North America, of which three made it to Canada. The final year of production for the Viper, Simpson said he's already fielded offers to sell the car, but it's not happening.

“This is definitely going to be a collector's car go going forward; this is number 11 of 32 vehicles,” he said. “It's going to stay in the family. Take it out to shows. I've only got 380 km on it, so it isn't even broken in.”

Ivan and Christine Chaumont have also kept their muscle car in the family, but for a bit longer than Simpson has had the Viper. They were showing their 1969 GTO Judge Saturday. It was the first new car they bought as a married couple.

“We just loved the styling of this car,” Ivan said. “When we got in it and drove it, we just knew. This was the car.”

The Chaumonts had been married for two years when they bought the car. They order the car in April, and a month later took home their first child. As they raised their kids, they held a special place for the car, taking care of it and keeping it protected during the winter. About 15 years later, it was entered in its first classic car show.

Since then, the couple from the Sudbury area has used the car to help raise funds for a variety of good causes in their hometown, including raising more than $100,000 for local cancer care at the Sudbury hospital.

This was the 19th year for the classic car show.

