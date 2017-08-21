Parking in the downtown core could soon have new management.

Council committee passed a motion Monday to begin negotiating terms with the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) to take over downtown parking.

“What we’ll start doing, I assume as soon as next week, is negotiation with the help of respective staff,” said Mayor Steve Clarke, who is also chair of the downtown parking working group established late last year. “The idea is to bring at least a progress report on the memorandum of use to the DOMB in September, so the DOMB can take it to their annual general meeting on Sept. 28.”

That way, he added, the board will have concrete points to present to the rest of its membership and gauge interest for moving ahead or going in a different direction.

A different direction is what Coun. Ainsworth already suspects based on what he has heard around town.

“From what I’ve heard in the DOMB community and businesses, this is a major potential decision that they should not be moving forward with until they consult their members,” he said, adding businesses are busy, and it’s tough to find time to go talk to everybody. “That opportunity is coming up at the AGM in September.

“If they say they don’t want to go ahead with it, then the city has wasted time and money going into negotiations,” added Ainsworth. “So it should be given some time before negotiations are done.”

During negotiations, the city would have to take into account certain matters, such as service levels and enforcement levels, Clarke said. Included in the terms of reference part of the parking working group’s discussion paper was the potential responsibility of paying $325,000 annually to the city as the estimated amount currently going into the city’s coffers through parking operations and related enforcement activities.

But the Mayor says that number is not set in stone and will come up as part of the negotiations with the DOMB.

“Even if it was fully negotiated by the end of the month, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s ratified,” Clarke said. “Ratification will happen by all the stakeholders which would be the DOMB, their membership and city council. It will come back to the parking working group before it goes to council.”

The reason these steps are being taken, he said, is because there have always been downtown parking issues. The DOMB offered to help, and one of their proposals was to assume governance of parking matters to make it more user-friendly.

Some of the issues that hinder downtown parking are ticket anxiety, concerns that the DOMB be equally represented at the parking decision table, and delivery of parking with use of new technology, whether through pay-and-display machines, pay-by-phone or gated parking.

“Who better to make those parking decisions than those that are closest to it,” Clarke said. “And that is the DOMB which represents over 200 businesses within the downtown.”

He said he hopes to have drafted a memorandum of use before budget discussions later this year if any financial implications come forward during the negotiations.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog