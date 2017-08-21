BREAKING
Barcelona terror suspect Abouyaaqoub has been captured: Reports
Josep Lluis Trapero, chief of the Catalan regional police "Mossos D'Esquadra" (R) speaks past Interior Minister for the Catalan government Joaquim Forn (C) and Justice Minister of the Catalan Government Carles Mundo during a press conference in Barcelona on August 21, 2017. (LLUIS GENE/Getty Images)
The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia is reporting that the fugitive suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been captured.
Police have not confirmed that, but Catalan police say Monday afternoon that they are conducting an operation in the same area, a town 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of Barcelona.
Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona. Authorities say they now have evidence he drove the van that plowed down the city’s famed Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others.
AMPLIACIÓN Detenido el presunto autor del atentado en Barcelona, Younes Abouyaaqoub https://t.co/wJKJLMn6AI por @maykanavarro #ÚltimaHora— La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) August 21, 2017