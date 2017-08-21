An unusual predicament

A few years ago, I was browsing through Toronto Life and came across an ad for Obsession for Men, Eau de Toilet by Calvin Klein

Obsession had a picture of a bare naked man (side rear view, not exactly straight on. You could see his bum.) Over his shoulder, he was carrying a bare naked woman. Her head was buried between his shoulder blades, his rested on her thigh. They were standing on a stone balcony. We have to assume this was either just before or just after a romp in the hay that would make the love scenes in the Kama Sutra seem like a peck on the cheek. As you may well imagine, our lovers have gone far beyond the experimental first date hand-holding. They may have met each other's parents but I doubt they are at home. Although someone was there with a camera.

Now let's think about this for a minute. It doesn't take too many brains to realize we are talking heavy-duty romance here. But do you see the problem?

How did he get her up there? As students of the art of love, we have to think of the practical side of these things if we are to attempt this manoeuvre ourselves. Here we assume we are not American without health insurance since one of us or both are going to need it.

Did this beautiful woman stand on a chair and flop over his shoulder? Or did this handsome young lad bend over and pick her up off the floor like a bag of flour? When I was a kid working at Dominion Stores, picking up a 100-pound bag of Five Roses flour damned near killed me. How did this guy get her up there? Remember they are naked and probably all sweaty. Have you ever tried to pick a squirming two year old out of the bathtub?

Maybe more important, what did he have to do with this Obsession to get this gorgeous creature to take off her clothes, walk out on a balcony and climb over his shoulder? Did he sprinkle a few drops on her or put a dab or two behind his ears? Did he slip it in her drink? Where was this Obsession when I was this guy's age? I was looking for this stuff. (I'll bet Sue Johanson had some -- do you remember her?)

Does this stuff really work? I had a triple bypass in 1986 and another in 2012; can I use this? And if I do, should I have an ambulance idling in the driveway with a team of heart surgeons standing by? Or would pre-punching the 9 and the 1 on my cell phone be sufficient?

Another thing, how did this guy get her down? Did he lean forward and dump her on the bed? What if he got her up there and she slid down his back and landed on her head? That can happen quite easily if the two lovers are hot and heavy on a hot summer day. And it must be summer. Most folks don't wander out naked when a north wind is howling on a blustery winter's day in February -- most normal people, anyway.

Can you imagine standing in the emergency room with a naked girl over your shoulder trying to explain your predicament to a triage nurse?

Another thing, if the two of you are stark naked, where would you keep the Ontario Health Cards?

What if I was the guy and the ER staff pulled their usual stunt... "Take a seat, Mr. Foster. We will call you when a doctor is available,"? I wouldn't have to worry about finding a seat. Hers is on display for the entire waiting room.

"How did this happen, Mr. Foster?"

"Well, I was standing on this balcony when whatshername here came up to me and said, 'Hey tiger, do you want to go halves on a quart of Obsession? And by golly, here we are."

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.