Ontario's newest multi-day festival opened the gates slowly Friday night

The Big Feastival, a family-friendly food and music festival imported from the United Kingdom, was open to the about 1,500 or so who are camping at Burl's Creek this weekend for a preview of what's to come the rest of the weekend.

Those travelling to and from Burl's Creek each day were able to experience the action Saturday morning, the first full day of programing.

It's the culmination of more than a year of planning. Canadian celebrity chef Chuck Hughes wasn't exactly sure what he was getting himself into when he agreed to take a lead role in the festival.

“I didn't know what to expect as first,” he said Friday night. “I've done quite a lot of festivals; attended, I guess. But to really be part of it like this and to see it on paper and then to come alive, it is completely different. It's like food. Food, I can plan for like five years. But the moment is now.”

Arriving at the site Friday, he saw the makings of what could be not only a “magical” weekend for he and his family, but also one where he and his contemporaries could share in a moment they don't often have the luxury of experiencing.

Hughes was one of the many Canadian chefs eager to sign on for The Big Feastival, including Danny Smiles and Vikram Vij. Around the grounds, a number of corporate sponsors have also put their brands behind the fest, including Toyota, who is sponsoring a miniature midway, complete with Ferris Wheel and carousel. There aren't any bumper cars for the kids there, but adults can take a vehicle out for a test drive.

Getting such support for a new festival was easier than one might think, explained Judy Merry, events director for IMG Canada.

“It's a proven event in the UK,” she said. “People know of the event and it's unique. No one is providing a music concert for families, with amazing food.”

Big Feastival began in the United Kingdom in 2011, backed by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, before moving to the farm owned by Blur's Alex James in 2012. The Canadian version of Big Feastival, with Hughes playing a similar role to what Oliver played in the UK, is the first time the concept has been transported out of England.

The bulk of the festival is taking place on the traditional footprint of Burl's Creek Event Grounds, save for some of the camping and parking options. Those who are more familiar with the set up of Wayhome Music and Arts Festival will find Big Feastival much more intimate, utilizing the areas where the WayBright and WayAway stages have been.

That was done on purpose, Merry said.

“(We wanted) to feel more intimate (and) make use of the trees,” she said. “We're really appealing to families, so we wanted to have areas... with seating and fun areas under the trees to provide shade for kids. It's a little bit different than Boots & Hearts; it's not adults sitting in a field all day.”

Catering to that unique audience – needing to capture the attention of both adults and children – is something Hughes and his fellow chefs will keep in mind during their demonstrations throughout the weekend.

“My whole life has changed after having kids, in terms of how I view food, what I put in it and cook,” he said. “Professional cooking, it's what we do, it's a job. Cooking at home for your family is completely different. In a food demo, most of the time you try to keep it light and fun, and for kids, life is basically light and fun. It's probably one of my favourite things: to cook with kids or cook for kids.

“That's one of the things I'm looking forward to,” he added. “A real, good, organized disaster.”

He knows he might be in for an uphill battle with some of the kids though. Hughes' own four-year-old was already growing impatient about seeing Splash 'N Boots before his family finished setting up their camp Friday night.

Music highlights include Fred Penner, Wintersleep and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals Saturday and Repartee, De La Soul and Weezer Sunday.

More than 100 food venders are on site, including local merchants, such as Melanie Robinson Catering and Shine Juice Bar & Cafe.

