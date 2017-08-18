Spiders can be quite fascinating creatures, or the stuff of nightmares. As scientists (citizen or professional) with a natural curiosity, let’s stick with the former thought. Besides, you can get ample nightmare fodder from watching the evening news. Instead, let’s talk about eight legs of predatory efficiency.

First, the basic stuff: Spiders are not insects; they are in a scientific group of their own. Insects have six legs, while spiders and their kin have eight. Insects have three body parts (head, thorax and abdomen), whereas spiders have only two. (Perhaps some evolutionary cost cutting resulted in spiders having a blended thorax and abdomen.) Many insects have wings; spiders never do.

The spiders of our region tend to be small to medium in size, but a vacation to a tropical regime will educate you real quickly some of those hot tropic spiders can get quite big — nightmare-sized big! So, we are lucky, living here in a temperate weather zone. Yet another great reason for a stay-at-home vacation?

Of the thousands of species of spiders on our little planet, about 30 call Ontario home. As they are all predatory, surviving by killing other little critters, most have venomous bites. Hold on! Don’t stop reading here, as you’ll just get into that nightmare mode. Their jaws are small, maybe better described as tiny, and most couldn’t even break your skin.

One of the first steps of getting up close and personal with spiders is to determine how they obtain their prey. They all do it, just in different ways. No doubt, you’ve noticed a web or two in your wanders, and this is the most common way for a spider to lasso some fast-flying food. The web may be a few strands of cobweb hung between the basement floor boards, or an intricate pattern fashioned in an artful manner between two stalks of hay. The web strands are sticky, and when Ms. Butterfly or Messrs. Grasshopper and Moth come by for a visit, they may end up staying for lunch, whether they want to or not. Bwah-ha-ha-ha! Oops, sorry, no more nightmare jokes.

Another way of getting a solid meal is if the food doesn’t come to you, you go to the food. A group of spiders known locally as wolf spiders (I think they will smoke and wear leather-studded jackets when they make an animated movie of these nature columns) are masters at pursuit. No webs here to tangle up the dinner guests; these spiders just run over and pick up lunch on the go. Wolf spiders tend to be big and strong, perhaps the most physically fit of the whole spider empire. Wolf spiders — don’t mess with them, especially if you are a cricket or some other ground-crawling mini-beast.

But then again, the jumping-spider clan also goes looking for prey, and it is without doubt the cutest little spider you’ll ever see. That is if you ever see one, as they are indeed small and, yes, very fast, jumping huge distances to nab some unsuspecting prey. But cute. Definitely cute.

And then there’s the third way of putting food on the plate, so to speak. It may seem lazy, as no great time is spent on creating a web, nor is effort exerted in running down some hapless, pitiful, smaller creature. This method is to simply sit and wait. In ambush!

These sneaky individuals are in a group called flower spiders, or crab spiders. They hide in, on or beside a flower blossom. And wait. And hope. Hope that a bee or butterfly will come along. Hope that the flower they are sitting on will attract a pollinator. Hope that they can grab and paralyze their winged meal before it can take off again.

Crab spiders have weird legs, as far as normal goes in the eight-legged world. Think of a regular spider laid out as points on a clock: Head and rear end are 12 o’clock and six o’clock, respectively, and the eight legs that appear at the one, two, four, five, seven, eight, 10 and 11 o’clock positions are all about equal in size, length, strength and function. Not so with crab spiders. They have long, strong legs at 11 and one o’clock, and the remainder are short, little gams that help it move around. And move they can, not only forward and backward, but sideways, too.

What say the spider gets bored sitting on a white daisy all day and not one butterfly drops by? In sitting there all day long, it has noticed the adjacent goldenrod has had steady stream of visitors. So, down it goes from the daisy, up it climbs on the goldenrod and now, being on a different-coloured flower, it adapts by changing colour, too, from white to yellow. Pretty smooth operators, these crab spiders.

So, keep your eyes open for webs, especially in those foggy, moisture-laden mornings. And look closely at flower heads and bloom clusters for those sly crab spiders. Enjoy! Oh, did I mention spiders are first cousins to ticks? Nighty-night.

