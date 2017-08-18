For young AAA hockey players with big-league dreams, the minor midget year is when their future begins to take shape. It’s when Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teams select these youngsters and catapult them onto the fast track to success.

So, when Orillia’s Josh Allan, an offensive-minded defenceman, was passed over by all 20 OHL teams, it was devastating.

“For sure, there was a lot of disappointment,” said Allan. “I wanted to get drafted. It’s tough knowing there are 15 rounds and you weren’t one of the picks. I kind of had to look at myself in the mirror after that.”

Allan could have given up on his dreams. He opted, instead, to use that disappointment as motivation to work even harder, cracking the lineup for the Jr. C Orillia Terriers. Under the tutelage of veteran coach Randy Salmon, Allan learned how to play hockey in a man’s world, testing his mettle each night against older, stronger players. He came of age quickly and developed into the quarterback on the power play as he recorded 41 points in 40 games as a 16-year-old rookie.

“It was a really good development opportunity … It was a pretty big year for me,” recalled Allan. “I got to play a ton, got great experience, saw what the physicality was like in junior hockey. That really helped me take the next step and prepared me for Jr. B and where I am now.”

Allan shone for Welland that next year, tallying 36 points in 46 games for the Junior Canadians. His back-to-back stellar seasons in two leagues did not go unnoticed and the Trenton Golden Hawks, one of the province’s top Jr. A teams, signed the emerging blueliner.

In his two seasons with Trenton, Allan hit his stride, becoming a leader on and off the ice. Allan helped the Golden Hawks win a league title, win back-to-back Dudley Hewitt titles as Ontario’s best team, and led them to two consecutive appearances in the RBC Cup — the tournament to determine Canada’s best Jr. A team. In his second year with the team, he was captain and top blueliner on, arguably, the country’s best squad.

“It was a pretty phenomenal experience to play with a powerhouse team like Trenton, where there were 1,000 fans in our rink every game,” said the 5’10”, 200-pound defender who accumulated 45 points in 60 regular-season games and an astounding 25 points in 35 playoff games. “To go to the RBC Cup two straight years is not something many people can say they’ve done. I’ll always remember that. It was an honour to play for the Golden Hawks.”

Shining on a successful team caught the attention of scouts from south of the border. And this year, the 20-year-old will play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

“I’m really excited to play NCAA hockey,” said Allan. “Even though I wanted to be drafted into the OHL, the NCAA always interested me a bit more because you get a really solid, four-year education down there and get to play hockey, too. I’m really happy it worked out.”

Earlier this summer, Allan and the other first-year players visited the Bridgeport, Conn., campus for its orientation activities.

“It was nice to finally see the campus,” said Allan, who will do a double major in finance and economics. “They have a really good business program, so it seems like a really good fit.”

It appears Allan will also be a good fit for Sacred Heart’s hockey program. The team, after a tough season, is eyeing a resurgence as it moves into its new, 8,500-seat home, where Allan will be one of 10 freshmen players hoping to crack the Pirates’ lineup. It won’t be easy.

“It will be a real transition, but I think I’m prepared for it,” said Allan, who has evolved into a quicker, more responsible blueliner in recent years. “The biggest thing is it’s a lot faster, so you have to make decisions with the puck faster, skate faster and be quicker.”

Allan thinks there will be four first-year players battling for two positions on the blueline this year.

“I feel confident in my game and, from what the coaches say, as long as I’m in shape and I work my (butt) off when I’m there, the opportunity will be there,” he said. “It’s mine to lose.”

While he will have to adapt to being on the ice every day, he will also have to juggle the demands of school life. Two years removed from high school, it will be a challenge.

“It will be hard to manage,” he said, “but I think, as long as I stay on top of it, I’ll be OK. They have a good support system for players, and one of my teammates who I played with my first year in Trenton started playing there last year, so I can also go to him with questions.”

Whatever happens, Allan traces his success to his Orillia roots, where he grew up playing minor hockey and still has fond memories of winning an Ontario title as a novice. At each step along the way — playing AAA with the North Central Predators and Central Ontario Wolves, Jr. C with the Terriers, Jr. B with Welland and Jr. A with Trenton — Allan tried to learn.

“My first year in junior, Ryan Tucci was captain and he played a big role in my development and becoming a leader myself,” said Allan. “(Salmon) and the leadership group in Orillia helped a lot ... They both played a big part in shaping my game.”

Now, it’s off to new challenges. Allan’s family has rented an RV and will leave Orillia Monday and slowly make their way to Connecticut.

“We’re making a family vacation out of it, which is cool,” he said. “I move in next Friday … It’s an exciting time.”

