There is always so much going on at the Couchiching Conservancy, we cannot shine the spotlight on any one thing. That is why, on the homepage of our website at any given time in spring or summer, you can find the “notes from the field” section. This is where we try our best to add quick updates so our supporters and local community members can find out about conservation locally. If you want to know more about the Couchiching Conservancy’s activities, please see the examples of notes from the field below, and check out more on our website, couchconservancy.ca.

August 2017

To raise funds and awareness for our Black River Wildlands campaign, the Couchiching Conservancy, with a “raft” of volunteers and staff, has been taking members of the public to see this beautiful property.

If you are interested in joining us for one of many bikes, hikes or paddles, please visit our website or The Bird House Nature Co. downtown for the full list of event details and registration.

Aug. 12

Another day, another monitoring trip done by the Alexander Hope Smith property monitoring team. The mosquitoes have calmed down since July (slightly) and the eastern red-backed salamanders are still enjoying life in their soft, warm, muddy home.

If you see any amphibians, report them with the Ontario Nature Reptile and Amphibian Atlas found on the Ontario Nature website.

Aug. 10

We decided the heat and humidity of Aug. 10 was perfect to orient the new Bluebird Ranch property monitoring team of Sue McIntosh and Grant Mask. Adding to our discomfort, long pants and rubber boots are de rigueur for alvar field outings to thwart ticks and poison ivy. Sue and Grant were undeterred, enthusiastically snapping photos, asking great questions and lingering to identify plants.

Sightings included monarch butterflies (at least six), meadowlark, wild basil, and Dave Hawke’s worst enemy: dog-strangling vine. An approaching thunderstorm cut our visit short, but we know Sue and Grant will be back soon (on a cooler day) to complete the monitoring visit.

If you would like to become a property monitor, visit the “volunteer” section of our website. No experience necessary.

July 28

The Oro Moraine has some of the best drinking water in Ontario. Many springs bubble up from the forest floor cold and clear, and merge to form significant rivers, such as the Coldwater. East Coulson Swamp, owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, is home to one of these groundwater discharge areas. On

July 5, our water team began monitoring this important water source.

Our tests revealed a stable pH and an off-the-chart alkalinity level, which means it is able to neutralize acidity easily. The forest was filled with many bird songs including red-shouldered hawk, black-throated green warbler, and scarlet tanager.

July 6

If there’s one animal that we ought to celebrate for Canada’s 150th birthday, it’s the beaver. No other animal, except humans, has shaped the Canadian landscape so dramatically. Why do we have so many rivers that they could circle the globe 400 times? Largely because of the beaver. Bill and Vicki Sherwood can attest to this. When they showed up at their water-testing site June 27, there was a beaver dam. These natural dams can be a great buffer against droughts, holding water upstream longer. Happy Canada Day, beavers!

All of this and more is going on daily at the Couchiching Conservancy thanks to our volunteers, who can be found braving the bugs and the elements on any given day at any one of our properties. They are the guardians of our local landscape and the Couchiching Conservancy welcomes you to keep tabs on their hard work through our “notes from the field.”

The Couchiching Conservancy is a non-profit land trust dedicated to protecting nature for future generations. To volunteer, donate or learn more about conservation efforts in the area, visit couchichingconserv.ca.