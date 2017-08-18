Mourning was in fashion

Often, when visiting with clients who are looking after an estate, items of mourning jewelry come to light. A ring or a locket will not only have a photograph of a family member, but may also contain a clipping of hair. Some are surprised while others may be appalled at such a discovery. Usually, this practice is not understood and, hopefully, this article will shed some light on this tradition that was frequently practised generations ago.

During the early years of the 19th century, society in Europe and America followed the rules of Victorian etiquette. The ritual of mourning was no exception. This was the time before penicillin and other medicines we take for granted today. Then, three of every 20 infants died before their first birthday, and life expectancy averaged about 42 years. With death seeming to lurk behind every corner, it’s little wonder mourning customs were such an integral aspect of everyday life. Rigid social codes were in place that regulated every aspect of mourning, from time of observance to acceptable fashions.

In 19th-century England, women were expected to observe a two-year period of formal mourning. This was the standard period for a widower, but men could continue to work and follow their daily routines as well as end their single status at their discretion.

There were three formal stages of mourning. Full or deep mourning lasted for a year and a day. In this time frame, a widow was not allowed to leave her home without an all-black ensemble that included a weeping veil. A widow’s activities were restricted to attending church services. She was allowed to marry but only after this period. Men wore plain black suits with black armbands during this period of full mourning. Children were also to wear black, and even a baby’s clothing was trimmed in black.

The second stage of mourning lasted for nine months. Weeping veils were lifted but still worn back over the head. Dresses were still a lustreless black fabric and mourning jewelry was allowed. The third and final stage, known as “half-mourning,” lasted for three to six months. Now, colour could gradually be introduced back into the wardrobe and a gradual resumption of the daily routine took place. A widow was permitted to exchange her black attire for a colourful dress and she could wear jewelry of pearls, amethysts and black cut glass and jet.

Mourning jewelry reached its peak in Victorian England during the latter half of the 19th century. The demand for this type of jewelry increased dramatically following the death of Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband, in 1861. Victoria remained in full mourning for three years and heavily influenced jewelry designs in England, Europe, the United States and Canada. Mourning jewelry became somewhat of a status symbol and wearing proper jewelry was the perfect way to display their grief, but also their respectability and wealth.

One of the most popular materials for mourning jewelry was jet. Back then, it was also called “black amber.” Jet fulfilled the colour requirement but was also surrounded with a mystical symbolism in that it could ward off serpents. Jet is the product of a particular type of tree that, when fossilized, turned to coal, but coal that was highly suitable for carving and polishing. Though it can be found throughout the world, the most prized and costly jet came from Whitby, England. By 1873, there were 200 jet workshops in that coastal town. Today, it is illegal to mine jet from the cliffs of Whitby. Collectors continue to seek authentic early examples of Whitby jet that are now quite rare.

During full mourning, jet was the only type of jewelry deemed acceptable in Victorian society. By the period of half-mourning, jewelry made from other materials could be incorporated into one’s attire. Gutta-percha was introduced in Paris in 1842. This was a type of plastic made from the resin of the gutta tree and was the first plastic material used in the making of costume jewelry. As a substitute for jet, it was much more reasonably priced.

It was the scarcity and expense of traditional jewelry materials that contributed to the popularity of hair art. Hair has been the traditional symbol of life in many cultures. As well, hair has been a token of love and remembrance since prehistoric times. Jewelry and other mementoes made of hair were extremely popular. During its heyday in the 19th century, virtually every type of jewelry was created with human hair. In addition to personal keepsakes of a deceased family member, hair jewelry was made to commemorate the death of that person. Godey’s Lady’s Book from 1850 extolled the virtues of hair jewelry. This was an avidly read magazine that made it easy to make and acquire such pieces and also featured step-by-step instructions for making hair jewelry. Advertisements abounded. If people weren’t so inclined to craft their own mourning item, pieces could be made to order. Mourning jewelry made of hair became so popular, some people stipulated in their wills how they wanted their hair to be used.

Hair was also used in pictures, particularly for memorial portrait miniatures, often on ivory. Sometimes strands of hair were applied to the surface and sometimes hair was finely ground to produce a colouring to the pigment. These pictures were often worn as a pendant. Usually, the deceased was pictured along with traditional symbols of mourning. A picture could also be framed by a braid of hair. Hair pictures were also incorporated into rings, brooches and other types of traditional jewelry.

As these mourning items still come to light, remember they were created as a memorial that acknowledged the life of a loved one. They were filled with sentiment and symbolism that celebrated the fleeting beauty of life. Believe it or not, these mourning pieces are sought after as collectibles today.

