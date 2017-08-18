When Tanya Cunnington opened Lee Contemporary Art in August 2015, she had a handful of exhibitions planned. Now, as she approaches her two-year anniversary, she’s been overwhelmed by the positive response from artists near and far.

“Along with my core group of extremely talented local artists such as Nancy Jones and Aiden Alderson, I have exhibited Sarah Irwin and Kevan Murray, who, although both originally local, were living in Nova Scotia and Vancouver Island at the time of their exhibitions,” Cunnington explained.

Cunnington also exhibited Montreal-based artist Daisy Tsai in May.

“I’m very proud of the fact that Lee Contemporary Art and therefore Orillia is attracting artists from all regions of Canada,” she said. “It reflects very positively on our local art scene.”

Her current exhibition is Toronto-based artist Dan Nuttall, whose work she fell in love with while curating the Carmichael Canadian Landscape Exhibition: Tradition Transformed at the Orillia Museum of Art and History in 2015. Cunnington, along with partner and fellow juror Bewabon Shilling, awarded Nuttall the Jurors Choice Award for his painting, Siwash, which is on display at Lee Contemporary Art until Sept. 2.

Up next: Surreal landscapes by another Toronto-based artist, Michael Wilson, Kirkland Lake painter (and Cunnington’s mom) Annie Kmyta Cunnington, followed by local artist Steph Whalen and the popular “If Only I’d Received Art for Christmas” featuring artwork by local artists all priced at $100 or less.