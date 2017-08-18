Council committee will get back to work Monday to discuss a range of issues including adult entertainment, downtown parking and the fate of Orillia Central School.

The public might not get to learn much about the historic property's fate, as councillors will begin their meeting in closed session. Also to be discussed in closed session is the Horne Business Park.

Once they move into open session, councillors will discuss transferring parking operations to the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB), as recommended by the parking working group established late last year by Mayor Steve Clarke. A report prepared by the group presents a new business model that proposes, among other suggestions, making downtown parking more user-friendly, convenient and easy to pay for.

Earlier this year, city staff were requested by the DOMB manager to prepare a report for possible amendments to the city's licensing bylaw allowing regulation of adult-entertainment stores in town. The request was brought forth after the DOMB had been contacted by five downtown businesses with concerns around a business opening on Mississaga Street East.

In the report attached with this week's council committee agenda, staff recommends an annual licensing fee of $1,000 for opening such a store anywhere in town. Staff stated the second option — to ban adult-entertainment stores from downtown but to levy the same see for them elsewhere in the city — could go against the council's “open for business” approach.

The DOMB is also asking council to look into changing the city's official plan and a zoning bylaw amendment to require all future banks and financial institutions to be located in the downtown core. The request, made about a month ago, comes after RBC and the Bank of Montreal announced they would be moving out of downtown.

Staff will seek approval for $59,000 in structural repair work to the Orillia City Centre, and will also recommend hiring Ainley Group consultants for the Queen and Front streets stormwater maintenance and design study. The suggestion is made based on the company's familiarity with the waterfront area.

A detailed look at the expenses incurred by council members for attending conferences and seminars is also included in the consent agenda package, which is available at orillia.ca.

The meeting not be aired live on TV.

