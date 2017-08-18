A landmark building downtown is getting some modern TLC.

The Champlain Waterfront Hotel that has been at Mississaga and Front streets for close to a century has been given a facelift by new owners.

“We're quite excited about this renovation,” said Ray Gupta, CEO of Sunray Group of Hotels, adding the year-and-a-half-long renovation cost the company close to $7 million. “We have totally renovated the property with high-end furnishings and have turned it into a boutique-style hotel.”

It was a dramatic overhaul, according to his son, Sandeep Gupta, vice-president of Sunray.

“We changed everything from top to bottom,” he said, adding it took longer than anticipated because of problems with the city's water drainage running underneath the building that have since been taken care of. “We went through the property with a magnifying glass and fixed everything. We tried to maintain the same external masonry brick. Every room is different from the other and has customized pieces of furniture.”

The renovations include a nod to the hotel's history, using letters from guests and registration forms from the 1940s as artwork in the 53 rooms at the hotel.

Despite its history and its prime location, the hotel has had its ups and downs over the years.

“The property is a unique historical asset that just hadn't been capitalized on well enough,” Sandeep said.

“It was a Quality Inn for a long time and then changed to a Rodeway Inn,” he added. “We took out the nightclub and brought in a complimentary business to the property: Fionn MacCool's.”

The building, which is part of Choice Hotels Canada's Ascend Hotel Collection, has been restyled as a Victorian-era high-end hotel.

Sandeep said he and his father hope this will become the No. 1 hotel in Orillia, making way for their next investment plan — a Hilton Hampton Inn and Suites hotel and conference centre next to their other property, the Best Western Mariposa Inn on Memorial Avenue.

Sandeep hopes the downtown project will complement the city's Downtown Tomorrow plan.

The Downtown Orillia Management Board is happy to welcome back an old friend.

“As a downtown, we are delighted at the reopening,” said board manager Lisa Thomson-Roop. “The extensive renovations are beautiful and complement our downtown and all we have to offer. Having visitors staying right in the core and able to walk to our shops and restaurants, as well as stay for our special events and festivals, is advantageous for the visitors and our businesses alike.”

The hotel has been accepting guests since July, Ray said, and only a few items, such as an elevator and adding accessibility features to Fionn MacCool's, remain on the to-do list.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog