Bantam Orillia Royals are league’s best

The Wes Brennan Construction Orillia AA bantam Royals defeated the Aurora-King Jays two games to one to capture the York Simcoe AA league title.

The Royals defeated Bolton in the semifinals to advance to the finals.

Aurora captured Game 1 in the series 8-4 as the Orillia bats fell silent. Jhett Winkel and Owen Buckland were the lone bright lights at the plate, both reaching base three times. Game 2 saw Orillia, with its back against the wall, jump to a 16-1 lead thanks to four-RBI performances from both Aydan Hall and Owen Kaczanowski. But with a combination of control issues and a small imposed strike zone, Aurora was able to claw back to within two runs before play was suspended as the lights went out at 11:30 p.m. An exhausted group went back to the hotel to regroup for the recommencement of play at 9 a.m. the next morning.

Max Barzo resumed Sunday morning on the mound and threw three solid innings to lock down the win, while Chase Brennan added a timely hit to add a few insurance runs to secure the win in a 19-17, two-day win.

The win secured a one-game, winner-take-all final against Aurora. Orillia rode some timely hitting from Nolan MacNeal and Teddy McCollum-Kuntz to jump to an early lead. Whyatt Winkel was dominant on the hill and Max Rutherford and Kobe Gefroy both contributed solid relief efforts to secure the 10-7 win. Ben Barzo was impressive at the catcher’s position, gunning out three Aurora runners in the contest. The win vaulted Orillia in a spot to represent the league at the provincial championships in Brantford on Labour Day weekend.

This marks the fourth-straight year the 2003-born boys have captured a York-Simcoe crown and it’s the second time these players have voluntarily challenged themselves by moving up to compete at a higher level. This is the first year in the Tier 2 division for this group, giving it an improbable four-peat over three divisions.

With its small population, Orillia will be by far the smallest centre represented in the AA provincial championships.