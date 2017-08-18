Bantam Orillia Royals are league’s best
The Wes Brennan Construction Orillia bantam Royals stormed back to win the York-Simcoe AA title, rallying to beat the Aurora-King Jays 2-1 in the championship series. In the front row, from left, are Aydan Hall, Teddy McCollum-Kuntz, Jhett Winkel, Owen Buckland, Max Barzo and Owen Kaczanowski. In the back row: Max Rutherford, Whyatt Winkel, Ben Barzo, Chase Brennan, Nolan MacNeal and Kobe Gefroy. Coaches, from left, are Jack Brennan, Wes Winkel and Mark Kuntz. (SUBMITTED)
The Wes Brennan Construction Orillia AA bantam Royals defeated the Aurora-King Jays two games to one to capture the York Simcoe AA league title.
The Royals defeated Bolton in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
Aurora captured Game 1 in the series 8-4 as the Orillia bats fell silent. Jhett Winkel and Owen Buckland were the lone bright lights at the plate, both reaching base three times. Game 2 saw Orillia, with its back against the wall, jump to a 16-1 lead thanks to four-RBI performances from both Aydan Hall and Owen Kaczanowski. But with a combination of control issues and a small imposed strike zone, Aurora was able to claw back to within two runs before play was suspended as the lights went out at 11:30 p.m. An exhausted group went back to the hotel to regroup for the recommencement of play at 9 a.m. the next morning.
Max Barzo resumed Sunday morning on the mound and threw three solid innings to lock down the win, while Chase Brennan added a timely hit to add a few insurance runs to secure the win in a 19-17, two-day win.
The win secured a one-game, winner-take-all final against Aurora. Orillia rode some timely hitting from Nolan MacNeal and Teddy McCollum-Kuntz to jump to an early lead. Whyatt Winkel was dominant on the hill and Max Rutherford and Kobe Gefroy both contributed solid relief efforts to secure the 10-7 win. Ben Barzo was impressive at the catcher’s position, gunning out three Aurora runners in the contest. The win vaulted Orillia in a spot to represent the league at the provincial championships in Brantford on Labour Day weekend.
This marks the fourth-straight year the 2003-born boys have captured a York-Simcoe crown and it’s the second time these players have voluntarily challenged themselves by moving up to compete at a higher level. This is the first year in the Tier 2 division for this group, giving it an improbable four-peat over three divisions.
With its small population, Orillia will be by far the smallest centre represented in the AA provincial championships.