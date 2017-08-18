A fire that gutted a 100-year-old Orillia woman's house is being investigated as an act of arson.

Emergency crews were called to the house, at 26 Albert St. S., just after midnight Aug. 11. The elderly woman, who was the lone occupant, managed to escape with the help of neighbours.

The house had been in the family for more than a century.

“It's gone,” the woman's grandson, Shannon Clark, told the Packet & Times at the scene. “That's multi-generations of house and stuff in there. I don't know if that's sunk in with my grandmother yet, that sort of loss.”

Orillia OPP announced Friday the cause of the fire had been deemed suspicious by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, and that an arson investigation had begun.

Anyone who saw something suspicious in the Albert Street South area between 11 p.m. Aug. 10 and 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11, or who has any information that would be helpful to investigators, are encouraged to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.