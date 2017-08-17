If only this program had existed years ago.

At least that's what arts' majors with experience attending Grade 12 summer school math classes must be thinking about the Simcoe County District School Board's STEAM summer camp.

The three-week program is now underway at various locations across the county, including Orillia's Harriett Todd Public School, with an aim to give students going into grades 2 and 3 a leg up in their math skills thanks to a fun and innovative approach.

“I built a six-foot tower from the ground,” said program participant Kyle MacInnis, who will soon start Grade 3 in Warminster Public School. “We used brain builders to figure out how to help the blocks stay together before we built the tower.”

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Sean Ealey, site administrator at Harriett Todd and a Midland location, said students receive math instruction in a engaging atmosphere along with additional programming offered in construction, coding and the arts.

“The benefit of this program is that they get to do all sorts of fun stuff,” Ealey said, noting all of the programming that also includes working with robotics is designed to develop a lifelong positive attitude towards math learning.

“While working with a robotics mentor (normally a graduating Grade 12 student) they're also working with angles.”

Ealey said teachers involved with the program get specialized STEAM training.

“They (students) also get to have strong connections with their teachers,” he said. “They get to feel confident in their abilities.”

This represents Bradford teacher Jenn Manuge's second year helping out with the program.

“They get hands-on learning with a lot of resources that might not be available during the school year,” Manuge said, noting students are really able to enhance their problem-solving abilities as well as work effectively with others from neighbouring schools they didn't previously know.

“It's also pretty cool and the kids are always eager to come. They end up becoming little inventors.”

andrewphilips@live.ca