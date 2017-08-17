Craig Cardiff wants to end summer on a musical note.

The singer is doing so with his fifth annual cruise concert Aug. 27 aboard the Island Princess.

“We intentionally did it at the end of summer, because by this time it always feels like it's been stolen,” Cardiff said. “So, we'd like to take a pause before we get into fall and try something different.”

Also, he keeps coming back to work on his sea legs, he joked.

“It's a unique experience,” Cardiff added, on a serious note. “It's a chance to unplug and try something new. It's a perfect date night.”

He looks forward to playing some of the his new music set against a back drop of the setting sun as attendees enjoy a two-hour sunset cruise on Lake Couchiching.

“I can't think of any other venue as unique as this,” Cardiff said, adding maybe a chance to play on bomber planes in Yellowknife would match up.

What makes playing on a cruise ship fun is that “After the first set, when everybody is comfortable, they sing along during the second set,” he said.

Over the last five years, the cruise and concert has seen recognition and has gained popularity, said Derick Lehmann, organizer, with more than 100 attending each year after the first event.

“Some people are there for Craig's music specifically,” he said. “They know his music or had a friend bring them along to discover him. We also end up with some people that just enjoy the 2 hour cruise and see the live entertainment as a bonus and don't really know who Craig is.”

For his fans, Cardiff is set up to play on the main deck, where chairs and tables are set up for a concert feel.

As for those who are on board for the cruise and to socialize, said Lehmann, the upper deck is a good space to enjoy the cruise, as they get to sample the music through speakers.

Cardiff said his first time on a boat cruise was playing aboard the Island Princess. But that hasn't been his only venue of performance in the Sunshine City.

“I was a part of Mariposa a few years ago,” he said. “And my impression of that was, 'How does it work so well?' To have something like that going for as long as it has been is a pretty massive deep root community effort.”

For more information, visit the 5th Annual Craig Cardiff Cruise & Concert in Orillia Ontario page on Facebook or go to thebigevent.ticketleap.com for tickets.

