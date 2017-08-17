Ministry monitoring Waypoint: Hoskins

Provincial Health Minister Eric Hoskins says his government is doing everything possible to stop violent incidents from occurring at a Penetanguishene facility that houses some of Ontario’s most dangerous forensic patients.

During a telephone interview this week to highlight the province’s new plan to fund drugs for those younger than 25, Hoskins waded into the goings-on of the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care.

“We have been working very closely with not just the health system operating at Waypoint, but also continuing to make investments and improvements at Waypoint staff and clients can rely on,” he said.

This spring, Waypoint was charged by the Ministry of Labour with three counts relating to a patient attack on staff last year. The charges were filed under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and allege the facility failed to protect staff and operated an unsafe workplace.

Hoskins noted his ministerial counterpart in labour, Kevin Flynn, has been involved in looking for ways to improve safety for all concerned.

In September 2015, a news report indicated at least 13 staff assaults had occurred at Waypoint in the previous 16 months and the Ministry of Labour had issued an assortment of orders after visiting the facility 20 times in that same time frame.

And while Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader and Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown earlier noted the charges speak to “the negligence and lack of oversight we have been hearing about that is compromising a safe working environment,” Hoskins said the province is working closely with hospital administrators and representatives of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union to create a safe work environment for all.

As for the drug plan, Hoskins said it will greatly aid families across the province who might not be able to afford prescription medications for their children.

“One out of every 10 families are not getting the prescriptions they need,” Hoskins said, noting it’s essential the province’s youth have the best start to life. “It’s a pretty comprehensive program.”

Starting Jan. 1, an estimated four million children and young adults can take advantage of the expanded coverage that will see all of their prescription drug costs covered by the province.

The move means youth will have free access to more than 4,000 medications by simply using their health card or having their parents use the card when filling a prescription at Ontario pharmacies.

Medications covered under the OHIP+ Children and Youth Pharmacare program, which was unveiled this spring, include drugs and drug products to treat asthma, depression, anxiety, diabetes, epilepsy, infections and reproductive health, as well as some childhood cancers and rare diseases.

All eligible individuals will be automatically enrolled in the program, with coverage stopping once they reach age 25 — a move Hoskins said will help Ontario students attending college or university.

“There’s no co-pay, no deductible,” Hoskins said, noting the province is working with insurance companies to ensure they pass their savings related to not having to pay for prescription drugs for young people onto employers and, in turn, employees.

“This is universal; it’s available to all children and youth regardless of income.

This is the biggest expansion of medicare in this province’s history.”

andrewphilips@live.ca